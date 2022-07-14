Oregon Ducks Player Dies in Tragic Rock Sliding Accident
‘FULL OF LIFE’
Oregon Ducks player Spencer Webb died after sustaining a head injury on Wednesday, authorities reported. He was 22 years old. As OregonLive reported, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an injured person at the rock slides at Triangle Lake on Wednesday afternoon, where they found Webb unconscious. Rock slides are naturally occurring formations that people often use as makeshift waterslides. Paramedics could not revive Webb, whom the sheriff’s office said was “approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.” Law enforcement believes that Webb’s death was an accident. Webb was preparing to start this fifth season with the Ducks as a tight end, and coach Dan Lanning posted about Webb’s death on Twitter: “So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”