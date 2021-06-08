Oregon Finally Cuts Out Racist Lyrics From Its State Song
‘OUTDATED, MISLEADING, OFFENSIVE’
Oregon has finally gotten around to cutting out some deeply racist lyrics from a state song that it adopted nearly a hundred years ago. According to Oregon Live, state lawmakers approved the changes Monday that will get rid of a line in the first verse that described Oregon as being “conquered and held by free men; fairest and the best.” The new lyrics will instead boast about Oregon’s natural wonders and “rolling rivers.” A line in the second verse that said Oregon is “blest by the blood of martyrs” will also be removed and replaced with “blessed by the love of freedom.” The new lyrics were composed by former music teacher Amy Shapiro, who said she was always reluctant to ask her students to sing the offensive lyrics. She said: “The changes we have proposed are small but they are profound... Outdated, misleading, and offensive words glorifying oppression and murder are replaced with inspiring words glorifying Oregon’s natural beauty—majestic mountains, forests, and rivers—as well as our love of freedom.”