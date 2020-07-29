Oregon Guv Says Feds Will Start to Pull Out of Portland in ‘Phased Withdrawal’
MURKY
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that the Trump administration has agreed to a phased withdrawal of federal agents from Portland—but just when all federal forces will leave the city remains unclear. “They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence,” Brown wrote in a tweet. “Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland.” Brown said Oregon State Police officers would be in downtown Portland to “protect Oregonians’ right to free speech and keep the peace” beginning Thursday. State police will be the primary force in place moving forward.
A statement from acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf indicated that the federal agents would remain in the city until the department is “assured that the Hartfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked,” and did not specify a date by which the agents would depart. Asked by reporters Wednesday morning, President Trump indicated that federal agents would not leave until the area was secure, stating that “if they don’t secure their city soon, we have no choice, we’re going to have to go in and clean it out.”