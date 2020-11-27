CHEAT SHEET
Oregon Gym Fined $90,000 for Remaining Open Despite Lockdown Order
A gym in Oregon is being fined $90,000 by the state after remaining open despite lockdown orders. Courthouse Club Fitness was fined Wednesday for keeping its four facilities open to the public, according to the Statesman Journal. Oregon entered a partial statewide lockdown Nov. 18, as cases currently spike in the state. While indoor gyms were closed as part of the lockdown order, Courthouse Club Fitness announced they intended to stay open anyways. “Just because we're drawing a line doesn't mean we're throwing everything out the window in terms of health and safety,” vice president Drew Baker told the Statesman Journal.