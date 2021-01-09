Oregon GOP Rep Caught Opening Capitol Doors for COVID Protesters
WTF?
An Oregon lawmaker was caught on video helping demonstrators breach the state’s Capitol during a protest over coronavirus restrictions last month. Video obtained by The Oregonian shows Republican Rep. Mike Nearman opening doors to the Capitol for a group of protesters during a Dec. 21 event in which members of a “Reopen Oregon” rally shattered doors and disrupted a special legislative session. The protestors captured on video were contained by police before they could reach the House or Senate chambers, but did spray officers with chemical irritants, according to the Oregon State Police. Three people were arrested as a result. Speaker of the House Tina Kotek called Nearman’s actions “completely unacceptable” and said he was likely to face house discipline.