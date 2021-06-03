Oregon Lawmaker ‘More Likely Than Not’ Helped Far-Right Demonstrators in Capitol Breach, Report Finds
Rep. Mike Nearman (R-OR) “more likely than not intentionally assisted” violent protestors in a breach of Oregon’s Capitol in December during a special legislative session, according to a new report reviewed by Oregon Live. The demonstrators, who had gathered outside of the building to protest state coronavirus limitations, were wearing military gear and at least one was armed with a rifle, according to the newspaper. Yet, a video shows Nearman opening an exit door to let them inside.
The protestors, who were deemed to hold far-right political beliefs by investigators, went on to attack police with pepper spray but were apprehended before they could reach the building’s rotunda or House floor. Nearman has already been charged with misconduct and criminal trespassing for the incident. The new report comes after 30 state officials, at least 7 of them fellow House members, filed official complaints against Nearman. The new report also says that the lawmaker’s actions “more likely than not set into motion a chain of events that impeded the ability of (the Capitol facilities manager) and others to function in the workplace, and denied them the benefits of the workplace.”