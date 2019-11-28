Oregon Man Convicted for Having Sex Over Dead Roommate’s Body
An Oregon man has been convicted on two counts of abusing a corpse after police say he covered his dead roommate's body with a mattress and had sex with a woman numerous times on top of it, The Oregonian reports. Authorities say 56-year-old Clayton Lamont Howard's roommate, Neta Mangum, died of an accidental overdose at the age of 59 on March 21. Mangum's family reported her missing on March 22, after they were convinced someone else was using her phone to text them. When police arrived to the residence, they found Howard with Mangum’s phones, credit cards, and some jewelry. Another woman was also present, and told officials that she didn't know where Mangum was.
According to prosecutors, Howard had covered Mangum's body with plastic containers, clothes, and a mattress. Howard and the woman allegedly proceeded to do drugs in the residence and had sex “multiple times” on the mattress. Howard, who spent 35 years in prison prior to his release in 2017, told the court during his trial that he didn't call 911 when Mangum died because he had been ordered to stay away from Mangum by his parole officer. Howard was also found in contempt of court during the 10-day trial for cursing at a witness after she testified. He is due to be sentenced in early December.