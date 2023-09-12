Oregon Man Walks Into FBI Office, Confesses to 44-Year-Old Rape and Murder
CHILLING
An Oregon man walked into an FBI office and confessed to the “ice-blooded” rape and murder 44 years ago of a woman he met at a Boston skating rink. John Michael Irmer, 69, was arraigned at a Boston courtroom Monday and charged with the murder of 24-year-old Susan Marcia Rose. The Suffolk County District Attorney said Irmer walked into the FBI’s Portland office last month and “volunteered to agents that he met a woman with red hair at a skating rink around Halloween in Boston in 1979. Irmer said the two walked into 285 Beacon Street, which was under renovation at the time. Irmer said that shortly after the two entered the building he grabbed a nearby hammer and struck the woman on the head, killing her. He then raped her. Irmer said he fled to New York the next day.” The New York Post reported that it emerged in court that Irmer—who spent 30 years in prison for the 1983 murder of a San Francisco drug dealer—wanted to confess to “several” murders, including one in the South. Those cases are still being followed up.