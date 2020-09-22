Oregon Man Shoots Own Groin While Showing Off Gun to His Buddy in Supermarket Line, Says Report

Read it at Oregon Live
An Oregon man is recovering after pulling out a gun in a supermarket, showing it off to his friend, then unloading it into his own groin while stuffing the firearm back into his pocket, according to Oregon Live. The unfortunate accident happened Sunday night when Nicholas J. Ellingford, 29, took out his Glock 9mm in the checkout line at the grocery store, police said. His finger accidentally squeezed the trigger when he was putting the gun back in his pants, firing a bullet through his groin. It exited through his thigh, scraping just past his femoral artery, according to the report. Police said the man didn’t have a concealed handgun license and could face criminal charges for reckless behavior. No one else was hurt.