Man Trying to Shoot Bear Accidentally Kills Brother, Then Takes His Own Life
FATAL ENCOUNTER
An Oregon man fetched his gun to defend himself against a black bear near his home earlier this week, but he accidentally fatally shot his brother instead—and then took his own life after realizing what he’d done. The tragedy unfolded Tuesday at a rural home in Sunny Valley, Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder said Wednesday, according to The Oregonian. Police were dispatched to the area after a 911 call from a man who said he’d “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” to use against a bear. By the time they arrived, the 911 caller was already dead of a gunshot wound, and a second man was also found deceased with a gunshot wound, police said. An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and the two men have not yet been identified.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741