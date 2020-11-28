Oregon Mink Farm Reports COVID-19 Outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak has spread among workers and animals on an Oregon mink farm, according to the Statesman Journal. A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Agriculture declined to comment on how many cases were reported but said the farm in question had about 12,000 animals. “This was so foreseeable,” Lori Ann Burd of the Center for Biological Diversity said. “We’ll certainly be following up with the agency to demand answers and to find out what they’re doing to mitigate this outbreak and public health risk.” The farm was placed under quarantine on Nov. 23 so that no animals or animal products could leave the premises. On that same day, the Oregon Health Authority asked for workers to self-isolate.
Denmark recently killed a staggering 17 million minks after 12 people were infected with a mutated strain of COVID-19 that spread from mink to humans. The exterminated minks reportedly began rising from their mass graves.