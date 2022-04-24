Oregon Mom Charged With Murdering Her Three-Year-Old

CHEAT SHEET
An Oregon mother was charged with murdering her three-year-old daughter after police pulled her over for a traffic stop in the middle of the night. Albany cops said the officer determined that Rebekah Jeanne Gasperino, 32, posed a danger to herself or others and her child might be in danger. They went to her home, where they found the little girl dead of unspecified causes. Gasperino’s Facebook account shows some photos of her daughter when she was an infant in 2018, but all of her recent posts were religious in nature.