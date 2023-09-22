Mom Gets 30 Days for Waterboarding Infant Son and Putting Him in Freezer
BONKERS
A mother in Portland, Oregon, was sentenced to 30 days in jail this week for waterboarding her baby and putting him in the freezer “out of spite” at the infant’s father, KPTV reported. Cops visited the home of Sharday McDonald on Oct. 28, 2021 during a welfare check and discovered the mistreatment she was inflicting on her infant. Police said McDonald initially denied trying to drown the baby, but images were recovered of her waterboarding him, holding him “by his onesie” as she poured water over his face. Prosecutors say McDonald eventually told police that her actions were a test to see if the boy’s father actually cared about him. In July, McDonald pled guilty to criminal mistreatment, as well as charges of witness tampering and ID theft as part of a separate case.