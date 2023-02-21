CHEAT SHEET
Irate Mushroom Man Admits to Threatening Robinhood CEO’s Kids
An Oregon mushroom grower and distributor has pleaded guilty to threatening Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev after tweeting threats to, among other things, skin his children while he watched. Christopher David Michalski was incensed over having taken heavy losses using the online trading app, according to prosecutors. Now, as part of a plea deal unsealed Tuesday, Michalski, 38, must sit down with Tenev—in the presence of Tenet’s attorney—and “explain why the threats were targeted at them.” Michalski, who the feds say had access to guns and posted pictures of himself at a shooting range, faces up to five years behind bars when he is sentenced.