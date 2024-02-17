Oregon News Station Apologizes for Airing N-Word in ‘Throwback’ Image
REALLY?
A Portland news station apologized Friday for airing a racist slur as part of a cutesy Throwback Thursday segment–during Black History Month, no less. “The image, seemingly from the 1950s, depicted children throwing balls towards a sign prominently displaying the N-word,” the Oregon station KGW said in their apology statement. “We understand the profound hurt this image inflicted upon our viewers and staff, particularly members of our Black community. To those who were exposed to the image and were hurt by it, we offer our sincerest apologies.” The image, which was part of a segment inviting viewers to share their “cheesy, silly, or memorable” photos via social media, sparked instant condemnation from both Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the city’s NAACP chapter leaders. “It really saddened us, number one, that a person decided that one of their best memories had to do with something that’s so disparaging to Black people,” Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee of the NAACP said.