Oregon Nurse Bragged of Breaking COVID Rules on TikTok
WEIRD FLEX
An Oregon hospital has put a nurse on administrative leave for a TikTok video “which displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work.” In the video, the Salem Health worker, wearing scrubs and a stethoscope, pantomimed screaming under the caption: “When my coworkers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I am out, and let my kids have playdates.” It came to the hospital’s attention after being shared by other users who were outraged by its message and the threat a health-care worker who doesn’t follow pandemic protocols could pose to vulnerable patients. “We want to thank those of you who brought this to our attention and assure you that we are taking this very seriously,” Salem Health said on its Facebook page.