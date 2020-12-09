Oregon Nurse Loses Job, Agrees to Stop Practicing After TikTok Mocking COVID Restrictions
STOP TOK-ING
An Oregon nurse who boasted on TikTok about violating COVID-19 safety rules has since lost her job and agreed to stop practicing nursing in the state, according to the Salem Statesman-Journal. Ashley Grames is no longer employed with Salem Health, according to a spokesman for the hospital organization. The spokesman declined to say whether she quit or was fired. On Monday, Grames signed a consent order with the Oregon nursing board, preventing her from working as a registered nurse in the state for an unspecified amount of time. The order is not considered a disciplinary matter, a spokesperson for the board said. In the TikTok, Grames—wearing scrubs and a stethoscope—can be seen pantomiming screaming, with the caption, “When my coworkers find out I still travel, don’t wear a mask when I am out, and let my kids have playdates.”