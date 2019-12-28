Police Reveal ‘Concerning’ New Details in Missing Oregon Woman’s Disappearance
Investigators in Oregon searching for a 20-year-old woman who vanished after last being seen with her boyfriend say they’ve learned some “concerning” new information that throws their whole timeline off. Washington County Detective Mark Povolny announced at a press conference Friday that Allyson Watterson wasn’t reported missing until 30 hours after she was last seen, a delay which means that search teams may have been scouring the wilderness for her in vain. “That’s concerning to us,” Povolny said. “We’re trying to put together what happened during that time.” Watterson was last seen with her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, just before noon last Sunday in North Plains. Police initially said they were told the 20-year-old got separated from Garland when the two were hiking off Old Pumpkin Ridge Road, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday there is no indication the two were hiking at all. Authorities said the hiking claim came from Don Garland, the father of Benjamin Garland. “We’ve never been able to verify this narrative,” Deputy Brian van Kleef told reporters.