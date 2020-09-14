‘All Gone:’ Oregonians Return to Find Their Homes in Ashes
UP IN SMOKE
Oregonians returning to where their homes stood before they were burned to the ground by last week’s wildfires have given heartbreaking accounts of the moment they saw the devastation for themselves. Speaking to Reuters, high-school teacher Tracy Koa, who lives in the town of Talent, said she traveled back Saturday after being evacuated. “We knew that it was gone,” said Koa. “But then you pull up, and the devastation of just every home, you think of every family and every situation and every burnt-down car, and there are just no words for it.” In Clackamas County just south of Portland, 28-year-old Dane Valentine gave Reuters a tour of the remains of his house, saying; “This is my home... Yep. All gone.” At least 10 people have been killed in Oregon, according to its office of emergency management, and Gov. Kate Brown has said dozens of people are still missing across the state.