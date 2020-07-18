Oregon Sues CBP Over Aggressive Tactics Used Against Portland Protesters
Oregon authorities have sued Customs and Border Protection over the tactics the agency employed in Portland against protesters, namely unidentified officers tossing protesters into unmarked vans before detaining them at a courthouse. The city has seen more than 50 consecutive days of protest in recent months, many of them culminating in violent clashes with the police. President Donald Trump and his administration have painted a picture of lawlessness and violence, though local reports suggest otherwise. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that the state would sue the Department of Homeland Security and CBP over the conduct of the officers. The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a similar suit alleging the agencies detained journalists and legal observers, and local leaders have requested that the federal agents leave. The same day, acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said the agency’s tactics were justified: “These are not weird tactics. These are absolutely necessary tactics to hold these criminals responsible for criminal behavior,” he told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto. The New York Times reported Saturday that acting Homeland Security director Chad Wolf had received a memo warning him that the officers deployed to Portland—the BORTAC unit, the department’s equivalent to a SWAT team that more often investigates drug cartels—did not have training in dealing with mass demonstrations.