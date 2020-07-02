‘F*ck Kate Brown’: Oregon Troopers Refused to Wear Masks, Cursed the Guv

Read it at The Oregonian
A group of Oregon State troopers refused to wear masks inside a coffee shop on Wednesday and made a foul-mouthed comment about Gov. Kate Brown, the coffee shop’s assistant manager told The Oregonian. The news site shared CCTV showing four uniformed troopers, without masks, inside Allan’s Coffee & Tea in Corvallis on Wednesday. When the staff told one of the officers that they needed to wear masks, as per Brown’s statewide mandate, he said: “Governor Brown has no authority to take our civil liberties. We aren’t going to wear masks.” “He said, ‘Fuck, Kate Brown,’” the assistant manager, Travis Boss, recalled. Oregon State Police said it had launched an internal investigation.