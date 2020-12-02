CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Oregonians Keep Destroying Port-a-Potties for the Homeless
WHAT A WASTE
Read it at The Oregonian
Port-a-potties installed in Portland, Oregon, have been repeatedly vandalized by residents who don’t think the homeless should be able to use the facilities in their neighborhood. The Oregonian reports that the toilets have been graffitied, toppled, and set afire—and homeowners even attacked a truck that was installing one. City spokeswoman Heather Hafer said the issue has become so heated that she had to change her phone numbers to avoid abusive callers. “I wish more of [the callers] would take a minute to think about what it would be like to not have working plumbing in their homes, and practice some empathy before sending profanity-laden threats to senior management and elected officials,” she said.