Oregon Church With 236 COVID Cases Cited Trump in Holding Service

Read it at The Oregonian
An Oregon church now tied to 236 COVID-19 cases held a service attended by hundreds of worshippers right after President Donald Trump demanded that states be allowed to reopen. At the time, around Memorial Day, Oregon was only allowing gatherings of 25 people or fewer to maintain social distancing, but The Oregonian reports that since-deleted video from Lighthouse Pentecostal Church shows many, many more congregants singing and dancing close together. And the next day, the church held a graduation ceremony. The church-linked outbreak announced a week ago forced the entire county to roll back its reopening plan.