Oregon’s Terrifying Heatwave Sends Hundreds to Hospitals
‘SERIOUS HEALTH THREAT’
Around 200 people in Oregon have visited hospitals with heat-related illnesses since Friday, when the record heatwave started beating down on the west coast of the U.S. and Canada. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, hospitals have admitted around half the number of patients with heat-related illnesses this weekend that they would usually expect for an entire summer. Multnomah County’s EMS reportedly received a record 410 calls for service on Sunday alone. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County’s health officer, said: “People’s bodies are stressed... My main message is to take this for the serious health threat that this is.” Meanwhile, the Canadian town of Lytton has broken the national heat record for a second day in a row. The town broke the Canadian record Sunday with 115 degrees Fahrenheit, but hit 117.5 on Monday.