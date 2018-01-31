O’Reilly’s Cable-News Return ‘Absolutely Tanked’ in Ratings

Bill O’Reilly’s return to cable news on Tuesday night “absolutely tanked” in the ratings, Mediaite reported. The former undisputed king of cable news served as an analyst for right-wing upstart cable channel Newsmax TV’s State of the Union coverage. And while his ex-employer Fox News will have been viewed by millions during Trump’s address, O’Reilly’s appearance averaged a reach of 11,000 households, per Nielsen estimates reviewed by Mediaite. “That, to put it bluntly, is basically a zero in cable news,” the site noted. (Newsmax TV is available in an estimated 50 million homes.) O’Reilly was fired early last year by Fox News after The New York Times revealed multiple sexual-harassment allegations he and the network had settled throughout his reign as a primetime ratings leader.
