Give Your Baby an Organic & Vitamin-Boosted Start With This

Getting a newborn baby off to a healthy start can feel overwhelming. Organic Baby Food 24 —an online retailer based in Germany—strives to make this journey easier with its wide array of premium baby formulas that prioritize nutrition and affordability. Baby formulas produced in Europe must adhere to stricter regulations when it comes to ingredients compared to formulas produced in the United States. The end products are packed with essential nutrients, including this highly-rated Dutch Stage 1 Formula from HiPP.

Instead of added sugars and artificial flavors, this whey-based baby formula has iron for cognitive development; vitamins A, C, and D to boost your baby’s immune system; and omega three and six fatty acids for brain and neural cell health. One box gives you enough formula to prepare 44 five-ounce bottles. This particular baby formula is made for infants up to six months old. However, as your baby gets older you can switch to Stage 2 and Stage 3 to ensure their nutritional needs are being met.

Cassy, a HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Customer , saw a night and day difference in her twins after switching formulas. “We struggled for the first 3 months with significant tummy issues, very gassy and upset babies. After we made the switch to HiPP my babies have been so much happier!”

HiPP Dutch Stage 1 Formula Buy At Organic Baby Food 24 $ 47

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.