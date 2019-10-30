Keep Your Clothes Off the Floor With One of These Best-Selling Clothing Racks on Amazon

The Case For is there to show you it’s okay spend a little more time and money on the things you use all the time. Trust us, it’s worth the investment.

With a rise in small-space living adequate closet space can be hard to come by. And even if you do have closets, one flimsy hanging bar might not meet your needs. Clothing racks are a great solution for renters and owners alike. They can be used well beyond closets in mudrooms, storage units, and for impromptu tie-dye parties. While racks made with brass or reclaimed wood can soar well into the hundreds of dollars, a durable clothing rack with thoughtful design doesn't need to cost more than $100.

Z-Rack by Econoco: The most reliable way to keep your clothes off the floor is a standard rolling Z-rack. They are virtually indestructible which is why they are commonly seen in retail stores and dry cleaners.

Yamazaki Home Steel & Wood Minimal Leaning Rack: To keep coats at arm’s-length year ‘round, add a small amount of storage with this super minimal leaning rack. It defies gravity and looks so cool!

Room Essentials Adjustable Rod Garment Rack: A lightweight clothing rack is ideal if you plan on using it regularly, but need to store it between uses. I’ve had this adjustable height version from Room Essentials for a few years and I use it weekly to hang-dry laundry.

Honey-Can-Do Urban Laundry Center: For a more functional laundry room storage solution, use a 4 post rack with a drying bar and space for your dirty clothes. The frame of this version from Honey-Can-Do is rust-resistant, making it perfect for damp environments.

Muscle Rack Closet System: If you have a closet space but it’s lacking hanging bars and shelves, you can retrofit it with a freestanding system that includes wire mesh shelving, pull out baskets, and a variety of hanging bars. These can be assembled right inside the closet and the components can be mixed and matched for a perfect fit.

Iris USA Metal Garment Rack: Not all durable clothing racks have a shiny chrome finish. This powder-coated version comes in white or black, with or without shelves, and will look great displaying your wardrobe 24/7.

