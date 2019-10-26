Reliving a Cramped Apartmen By Testing a Computer Monitor With an Ingenious Space Saving Stand

I lived in an apartment once where I would wake up in the morning and turn to face a brick wall. I never actually bumped my head, but I had so many near misses that I used to dream about clunking my noggin or doing a face plant. My wife used to tell me I couldn’t help her cook because there wasn’t enough room in the kitchen for two people.

That was years ago, but I can imagine the benefits of using the Samsung 32" SR75 4K UHD Space Monitor in a cramped space like that. At only around $430, it’s perfect for a small office setting or any work environment where space is a premium. That’s because the monitor can sit flush against a wall using an innovative stand. When you want to use the monitor, it folds down easily (and stays put in any position).

I tested one with an IKEA standing desk I own and it was a wonderful space saver. I attached the stand easily using a simple screw knob. On days when I wanted to chill out by playing a PC game on my laptop, I could angle the monitor and sit back in a chair. For real work, I connected a Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with a keyboard and mouse, angling the display flat and raising it to eye level for better posture. Bonus that, during my off hours in the same office, I tilted the display all the way back up against the wall.

The display runs at a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels so of course, I had to test a few FandangoNow and Vudu movies. The movie Annihilation in 4K looked colorful and crisp with a brightness that rivals some home televisions.

The cables run through the stand itself, so my desk area stayed tidy. Samsung claims the Space monitor reclaims about 94% of dead space around your desk normally occupied by a normal desktop monitor when you raise it up against a wall.

The monitor also has a picture-in-picture mode so, for people like me, I could run Google Docs on one side and an Xbox game on the other. The monitor has a 4-millisecond response time so it is gamer-friendly. At the 4K resolution, it works great for designers and photographers. In the end, a cramped apartment is totally optional. | Get it on Amazon >

