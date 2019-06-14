Keep Your Winter Clothes in Check With These 5 Storage Solutions You Can Get on Amazon

One of the main lessons I learned from my mom growing up is the value of clothing storage. Every change of season, we would lug bins out of closets and down from the attic and replace all the chunky knit sweaters with sundresses and vice versa. And now, as it seems summer temperatures are here to stay, it’s time to reassess how you plan on housing all those pieces you won’t be wearing for another four months or so.

SpaceSaver Premium Reusable Vacuum Storage Bags, $30 on Amazon: This is the classic storage solution (I can picture the infomercials now) for a good reason. Vacuum-sealing not only helps maximize the space you have available by shrinking all your puffy coats and knit sweaters into a compact package, but they also keep them protected from anything that may end up in the back of your closet or in the basement.

Sorbus Foldable Storage Bag Organizers, $22 on Amazon: One of the best things you can do is buy storage containers that are either completely clear or have a window. These are the optimal bin/bags because not only do they have a large display window to see what exactly is inside of them, there are handles on each side so you can carry them without issue.

Whitmor Rolling White Wire Underbed Cart, $20 on Amazon: Another great use of space for out-of-season clothing is under the bed. Equipped with wheels and a sturdy frame, this bin/cart hybrid gives you the perfect solution for all the things you won’t need because of the weather. It also allows you to keep things like extra blankets or pillows for guests tucked away.

Perber Collapsible Storage Basket Bins, $20 on Amazon: If you have space in your closet that you want to use but want something a bit more elegant-looking than a plastic bin, these large felt bins are your answer. They’re lightweight, so pulling them down from a high shelf isn’t too hard and they come in a handful of different colors depending on the vibe you’re going for.

Sorbus Storage Window Storage Bags, $29 on Amazon: On the off chance that you need a sweater for a vacation or you want to be prepared if there’s an unseasonably chilly day on the horizon, get a set of bins that have a front-access zipper. You can easily grab the piece you were looking for without having to dig through the clothes you spent so much time folding.

