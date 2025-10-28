Original Aunt Viv Returning to ‘Bel-Air’ 32 Years Later

A Lufthansa passenger has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed two teenagers with a fork and assaulted another passenger on a flight from Chicago to Germany. Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, a Master’s student from India, allegedly towered over a sleeping 17-year-old while en route to Frankfurt on Saturday, before stabbing him in the left clavicle with a metal fork. Usiripalli then allegedly stabbed a second teenager on board with the same fork, causing a laceration in the back of his head. When members of the flight crew tried to restrain him, Usiripalli ”formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled the trigger,” prosecutors claimed on Monday. He then turned to his left and slapped a female passenger across the face before attempting to slap another crew member attempting to subdue him. The flight was forced to make an emergency diversion to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Usiripalli was previously admitted to the United States on a student visa and was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies. According to federal authorities, he does not have “lawful status” to remain in the United States. If convicted of the charges, he will face up to 10 years in prison.
An online candy retailer has filed for bankruptcy just days before Halloween. CandyWarehouse.com, Inc., a woman-owned Texas company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with analysts saying consumers are becoming more health conscious and opting for sugar-free candy. The company’s petition listed only $100,000–$500,000 in assets, with liabilities ranging from $1 million to $10 million. CandyWarehouse.com, founded in 1998, has earned a large sum of its revenue from hotels, restaurants, amusement parks, and event planners. In addition to changing demands in the candy market, the costs of cocoa and sugar have risen due to inflation; a dilemma hitting other candy companies. In July, Hershey announced that its candy prices would increase between 10-20 percent due to inflationary costs. Party City Holdco Inc. has closed the majority of its stores following its bankruptcy filings in January 2023 and again in December 2024. A hearing set on October 29 will decide whether the candy retailer will continue operating.
Original Aunt Viv Returning to ‘Bel-Air’ 32 Years Later
Janet Hubert, the actress who originally played Aunt Vivian in the ’90s sitcom hit The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is set to make a guest appearance in the fourth and final season of the franchise’s gritty reboot, Bel-Air. Peacock announced on Tuesday that Hubert, 69, will return to play a wise woman who assists Hilary (Coco Jones) and the Banks family in the upcoming season, which premieres Nov. 24. Hubert played a central role in the first three seasons of Fresh Prince as the aunt of Will Smith, the character, before being replaced by Daphne Reid. Hubert blamed Will Smith, the actor and star of Fresh Prince, leading to a decades-long feud. The two actors publicly buried the hatchet in 2020, when they met for the HBO Max reunion for the show’s 30th anniversary. Hubert said she feuded with Smith because she was told he was the reason for her banishment, and she struggled afterwards, as she had just had a new baby. The pair apologized to each other at the end of the sit-down.
The last living member of the iconic Oakland Raiders “Soul Patrol” has died. George Atkinson, a former safety for the Raiders, died at the age of 78, the team announced Monday. Atkinson’s “physical style of play helped define an era of football,” the team said in a statement. The football player had a successful 11-season career in the NFL. He was drafted by the Raiders in 1968 under coach John Madden and played for the team for 10 seasons. He then played his last season with the Denver Broncos. The player later had twin sons, George III and Josh, with estranged wife Michelle Martin. His two sons, who played college football at Notre Dame, tragically died by suicide and were later determined to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Atkinson was well known for being part of the “Soul Patrol,” a group recognized for their strength and lockdown coverage, ultimately leading the team to winning the Super Bowl in 1977. The powerhouse group included Atkinson, Jack Tatum, Willie Brown, and Skip Thomas. Atkinson earned acclaim for his hard-hitting safety play, bringing new attention to a position that had long been overlooked.
Prunella Scales, an actor who starred in one of Britain’s greatest sitcoms, Fawlty Towers, has died at the age of 93. Scales’ sons, Samuel West and Joseph West, told the Press Association news agency on Tuesday that the actor died peacefully at her home in London the day before. “Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home,” Scales’ sons said in a statement. “She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died.” Scales was best known for playing Sybil Fawlty in the 1970s sitcom, the bossy wife of Basil Fawlty, played by John Cleese. Cleese described Scales as “a really wonderful comic actress” in a statement on Tuesday. “She was a very sweet lady, who spent a lot of her life apologising. I used to tease her about it. I was very, very fond of her,” he added. Scales is survived by her two sons, a stepdaughter, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Scales’ husband, legendary stage actor Timothy West, died in November 2024.
Captain America star Chris Evans and his wife have just welcomed their first child, according to reports. The Marvel hero and Portuguese actor Alba Baptista became a family on Saturday, October 25, in Massachusetts, according to records cited by TMZ. The child’s name and gender are not yet known, but it comes shortly after their second wedding anniversary. Speculation about them expecting was sparked by Baptista’s father, after he replied to a fan account wishing him and Evans’ father a Happy Father’s Day. Both men were tagged in the post. Luiz Baptista replied saying, “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!” followed by a smiling love heart emoji. Fans soon put two and two together. According to TMZ, they were right. Evans, 44, and Borderline star Baptista, 28, married in Cape Cod in September 2023, having first gone public with their relationship nine months before. As the Daily Beast reported at the time, the couple’s 16-year age gap sparked an unsavory wave of trolling from fans online. People reports that friends said it was “love at first sight” for the couple. Evans has previously dated Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and Jenny Slate.
An 80-year-old woman has died on a near-deserted island after she failed to reboard her cruise ship. She had been ascending the tallest peak on Lizard Island, off the far northeastern coast of Australia, in the Great Barrier Reef. Queensland police have launched an investigation into the woman’s death, which they are not treating as suspicious. She was traveling alone. She had been hiking with a Coral Expeditions tour group walking up Cook’s Look on October 25. She is believed to have become disoriented and lost the group, ultimately failing to find the way back to the ship. The Australian reports, “The group continued on and boarded the vessel before realising she was not there.” A search for the woman ran into the night, spanning both the sea and the land. Her remains were retrieved from the mountain the next day. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Coral Expeditions chief executive Mark Fifield said, “The crew notified authorities that a woman was missing... Following the operation, Coral Expeditions was notified by Queensland Police that the woman had been found deceased on Lizard Island. While investigations into the incident are continuing, we are deeply sorry.”
A newly discovered Dr. Seuss book about the U.S. is set to hit the shelves next year, just in time for America’s 250th birthday. The book, titled “Sing the 50 States,” will be released on June 2, 2026, and aims to teach young readers the names of each U.S. state using the author’s trademark wit, wordplay, and illustrations. The manuscript from Dr. Seuss, whose real name is Theodore Geisel, was discovered earlier this year among archival materials at the Geisel Library at UC San Diego. It included a cover sketch drawn by Seuss himself and instructions for the book’s art direction, which children’s artist Tom Brannon drew in the author’s style. “Uncovering a new work from Ted is like finding a time capsule of his imagination,” said Dr. Seuss Enterprises President Susan Brandt. “‘Sing the 50 States’ celebrates his boundless creativity, genius with words, and enduring ability to inspire young readers everywhere. We’re honored to share this new Dr. Seuss treasure with readers across America during such a meaningful milestone year.” The book will be the second Seuss work to be discovered since his death in 1991, following the publication of “What Pet Should I Get?” in 2015.
Eleven people have been killed after a small aircraft flying tourists over a wildlife reserve in Kenya burst into flames on Monday shortly after takeoff. The aircraft, operated by Kenyan airline Mombasa Air Safari, was set to fly holidaymakers to the Maasai Mara National Reserve when it crashed in a hilly, forested area in Kwele just minutes after taking to the sky, killing everyone on board. Eight Hungarians, two Germans, and a Kenyan crew member were on the craft when it went down, authorities confirmed, and their bodies were found among the charred wreckage of the craft at around 5.30 a.m. local time. “A Mombasa Air Safari Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flight RRV203, crashed near Kwale,” the Aviation Safety Network reported. “The 11 occupants perished, and the aircraft was destroyed.” The Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority previously reported that 12 people were onboard the aircraft. Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang before discovering the destroyed craft. The cause of the crash is under investigation, with authorities noting poor visibility and adverse weather conditions as potential factors.
The plot line of a new Netflix military thriller has got under the skin of the Pentagon. A House of Dynamite, directed by Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty) is based on an imminent nuclear attack from a single, unattributed missile launched at the United States, with officials trying to determine who is responsible and how to respond. However, an internal government memo from the Missile Defense Agency obtained by Bloomberg, insists the fictional doomsday scenario in the movie underestimates U.S. capabilities and firepower. It has taken issue with a line in the movie that current missile defenses have a 50 percent chance of taking out a missile. They claim that modern interceptors have a 100 percent accuracy rate and that their testing results “tell a vastly different story.” The memo aims to make sure that agency leadership “has situational awareness and is not ‘surprised’ by the topic, which may come up in conversations or meetings” after the film’s streaming release. The thriller stars Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. Bigelow told CBS’s Sunday Morning she did not contact the Pentagon for approval when making the film. “I felt that we needed to be more independent,” she said.