Original ‘Baywatch’ Cast Member Returns to Reboot

A familiar face from the original season of ‘Baywatch’ is heading back to the beach, as Erika Eleniak joins Fox’s upcoming reboot in a guest role. Eleniak, who starred in the show’s early seasons, will reprise her role as Shauni McClain—now reimagined as a Santa Monica city councilwoman returning to help launch a major beach competition. The 56-year-old joins fellow original cast member David Chokachi, alongside a new ensemble led by Stephen Amell. The reboot continues the storyline of the iconic series, which helped launch the careers of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson and became a global TV phenomenon. The updated series is being developed for Fox with showrunner Matt Nix and is set to premiere during the 2026–2027 television season. Producers say the revival aims to blend nostalgia with a new generation of lifeguards, continuing the franchise decades after its original success.