Original Christopher Columbus Letter Expected to Sell for Up to $1.5 Million
A 1493 Latin translation of Christopher Columbus’ famous letter of his findings in North America is up for auction this month and expected to go up for $1.5 million. The letter, which illustrates one of Europe’s first ventures to North America, details the natural resources of the islands and compares the indigenous people to “fools.” It has been part of a private collection in Switzerland for nearly a century and is one of the earliest examples of propaganda for European colonization. The letter was widely circulated in 15th century Europe thanks to the printing press and shows Columbus’ skills at self-promotion. “Columbus has lost his former status as an honorary all-American hero and quasi-founding father, but notoriety rarely hurts one’s market value, especially in the U.S. Witness Donald Trump,” Professor Felipe Fernández-Armesto, a biographer of Columbus said.