Original Harry Potter Director Wants Nothing to Do With HBO Series

Snoop Dogg Is Now ‘Scared’ to Take His Grandkids to the Movies
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.25.25 4:22PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 12:52PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Snoop Dogg said he is “scared” to take the youngest members of his family to the movie theater after seeing LGBTQ+ characters like the lesbian couple in the 2022 Disney film Lightyear. In an appearance on the podcast It’s Giving, the rapper, 53, grumbled about being confronted with difficult questions from his grandson after seeing the same-sex couple on screen. “They’re putting it everywhere,” he said. “I didn’t come in for this s--t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.” He added, “It threw me for a loop. These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.” Snoop shares sons Corde, 31, and Cordell, 28, as well as daughter Cori, 26, with his wife, Shante Broadus, whom he’s been married to since 1997. He also has a son, Julian, 27, from a previous relationship. He is also a grandfather of eight grandkids ranging in age from 10 to 6 months old. Lightyear has been banned in several countries for its depiction of the lesbian couple and was largely considered a box office failure for Disney and Pixar. Since Snoop’s complaints, his social media has been flooded with comments from disappointed fans who mocked the rapper with rainbow emojis and gifs of women kissing. His remarks have also sparked calls to cancel his upcoming performance at the Australian Football League’s Grand Final. The Daily Beast has reached out to Snoop’s representatives for comment.

Award-Winning Actress, 42, Dies After Secret Cancer Battle
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.25 12:03PM EDT 
MALAGA, SPAIN - MARCH 07: Actress Verónica Echegui poses for a portrait during the Malaga Film Festival 2024 on March 07, 2024 in Malaga, Spain.
Carlos Alvarez/Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Renowned Spanish actress and director Verónica Echegui died Sunday at 42-years-old after secretly battling cancer according to local reports. Prior to her death, the actress was hospitalized in Madrid. Echegui had her break out role as the protagonist in the 2006 film My Name Is Juani. Since then, she went on to star in a series of films like the 2012 romance Kathmandu Lullaby, the 2020 musical comedy My Heart Goes Boom!, and made her Hollywood debut in the 2012 action thriller The Cold Light of Day. The award-winning actress also made her mark in television with shows like The Patients of Dr. García in 2023 and Intimacy in 2022. Echegui debuted her first directorial short film Tótem Loba in 2020, which won a Goya Award, Spain’s equivalent to the Oscars, in 2022 for Best Short Film. Her passing has sparked a series of tributes on social media, including from Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. “I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui’s passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young,” said the auto-translated message. “My sincere embrace in these such difficult moments for the entire family and friends.”

Take Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Labor Day Sale
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.25.25 3:37PM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 3:33PM EDT 
A collection of vibrators and other sex toys on an orange background. There is phone to show that some of the toys can be controlled remotely.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.

Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.

Lovehoney Silencer Whisper Quiet Classic Vibrator
Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.

Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.

Original Harry Potter Director Wants Nothing to Do With HBO Series

Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.25 3:41PM EDT 
Chris Columbus at Netflix's "The Thursday Murder Club" New York Special Screening held at The Plaza Hotel on August 14, 2025 in New York, New York.
John Nacion/John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Chris Columbus, the director behind the the first two original Harry Potter movies, has revealed he wants nothing to do with the rebooted HBO series. “No, I’ve done it, you saw my version,” he told Variety on Thursday. “There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.” Columbus, who left the original franchise mid-series after reporting burn out, said he approves of the reboot. “The great thing about it is that with the first and second and third book, we wanted to do it all. We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity,” he says. Columbus was talking about the character Peeves from the first Harry Potter novel, a character which he said they didn’t have time to develop plus a storyline where Harry and Hermione fear they may have been poisoned after drinking potions. “We could never get that incredible scene into the film, and I’m sure it’ll be in the HBO series. So for me, it’s an opportunity to bring all those scenes to life,” he said. The Home Alone director also spoke fondly of Daniel Radcliffe—who played the titular character—and his growth as an actor, but showed disappointment for the controversial author J.K. Rowling who has come under fire for her transphobic views. “I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art... I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad.” The HBO series is set to be released in 2027.

Annette Bening Set to Lead ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.25 3:14PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Annette Bening attends The Entertainment Community Fund 2025 Gala at Marriot Marquis on April 21, 2025 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Award-winning actress Annette Bening has been cast in the Yellowstone spinoff, tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch. Bening, 67, will play Beulah Jackson, a powerful head of a major ranch in Texas. Joining the star are Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Finn Little, who will reprise their original series roles as Rip Wheeler, Beth Dutton and Carter, respectively. Chad Feehan, who is the show runner on Lawmen: Bass Reeves, will also take the same role on The Dutton Ranch. Feehan will work alongside Yellowstone writer Taylor Sheridan. The Western drama spinoff will focus on characters Beth and Rip, with the official logline reading “Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he’s supposed to be.” Prior to joining the Yellowstone franchise, Bening received her fifth Oscar nomination for playing long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in the 2023 sports drama Nyad. In 2026, Bening will appear in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s horror sci-fi film The Bride alongside Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Penélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard.

This Peptide-Powered Moisturizer Hydrates the Skin in Just Eight Hours
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 08.21.25 4:05PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 7:58PM EDT 
Perricone MD Cold Plasma
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Perricone MD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.

This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.

While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.

SNL’s First Ever Out Trans Writer Is Leaving the Show
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 08.25.25 11:14AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Bowen Yang, Celeste Yim and Sarah Sherman attend 'Opening Ceremony 20th Anniversary: Design Of Two Decades' at Schimanski on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Bowen Yang, Celeste Yim and Sarah Sherman attend 'Opening Ceremony 20th Anniversary: Design Of Two Decades' at Schimanski on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live writer Celeste Yim is leaving the show after five seasons. “I’m leaving my job at Saturday Night Live. Lorne hired me over the phone when I was 23 and the job literally made all of my dreams come true,” Yim posted to Instagram Sunday night. They went on to acknowledge both the good and the bad that come with the coveted gig: “BUT it was also grueling and I slept in my office every week BUT my friends helped me with everything BUT I got yelled at by random famous men BUT some famous girls too BUT I loved it and I laughed every day and it’s where I grew up.” Yim, who identifies as trans and non-binary, was the first out trans writer in the show’s history and did not offer any reasons for their exit in the post. SNL boss Lorne Michaels promised a significant shake-up ahead of Season 51, with more staff exits and new faces expected to be announced over the next couple of weeks. Yim also shared in their post, “I always felt honored to be working within the long tradition of queer writing at the show,” and though, “I feel so powerless to protect trans people in the world... writing connects us and makes us permanent, so it’s what I will continue to do.”

Harry Styles Sparks Romance Rumors With Nepo Baby Actress
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.25.25 1:03PM EDT 
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been sighted together
REUTERS

Harry Styles has set the rumor mill in motion after taking a walk with Zoë Kravitz in Rome. Kravitz, 36, the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz, stars alongside Austin Butler in their upcoming movie, Caught Stealing, and has been in Europe for its premiere, visiting both Paris and London, according to People. Styles and Kravitz were seen strolling arm-in-arm in a video first shared by a Styles fan account and claimed to have been taken on Aug. 24, although it has not been possible to verify the timing independently. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives of both Kravitz and Styles for more information. Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman from 2019 until they split in 2020. She then started dating Channing Tatum in 2021 with the pair getting engaged before parting ways in Oct. 2024. Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Styles was seen kissing a woman identified as Ella Kenny backstage at this year’s Glastonbury festival in late June. Meanwhile, Kravitz had been seen getting cozy with her Caught Stealing co-star Butler, according to Page Six.

FEMA Staffers Warn Trump Is Risking Another Hurricane Katrina-Level Disaster
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.25.25 11:47AM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 11:21AM EDT 
Damage in New Orleans, Louisiana, seen from the back of a military truck.
Damage in New Orleans, Louisiana, seen from the back of a military truck. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is undoing emergency response systems introduced in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, concerned FEMA staffers have warned. In a letter to Congress, Federal Emergency Management Agency employees sounded the alarm over the stripping back of federal infrastructure and resources, much of which was introduced to help prepare the U.S. for future disasters. Hurricane Katrina killed an estimated 1,833 people and cost the nation $201.3 billion, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. In a letter called “Katrina Declaration,” the FEMA workers said, according to The New York Times, “Our shared commitment to our country, our oaths of office, and our mission of helping people before, during, and after disasters compel us to warn Congress and the American people of the cascading effects of decisions made by the current administration.” In a statement to the Daily Beast, FEMA’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, rebuffed the claims, saying: “FEMA is fully prepared for Hurricane Season. This Administration is cutting the bloat and turning FEMA into a lean, deployable, disaster force that cuts through bureaucracy.”

Will Smith Accused of Using Fake AI Audience for Tour Video
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.25 11:25AM EDT 
Will Smith
Francois Nascimbeni/AFP via Getty Images

Will Smith, 56, is being blasted for allegedly using AI to generate footage of a packed stadium audience to promote his Based on a True Story world tour on YouTube Shorts. In the video, Smith sings to an emotional, adoring audience that is inconsistently lit, oddly warped, and holding aloft disproportionately large signs. Some fans highlighted in the video seem to glitch and melt together; one teary-eyed man holding a sign reading “‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer. THX Will” has his right hand merging with the hand of a woman in front of him, whose wrist threads through the headband of a woman next to her. The video is captioned: “My favourite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Smith’s representatives for comment. Yet, the incident may not entirely be Smith’s fault: According to The Atlantic, there have been some reports of YouTube artificially augmenting videos uploaded to the platform without the creators’ knowledge. The 2025 album from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air marks his first musical release in two decades, which responds to the backlash following his notorious Oscar gaffe, and received low to mixed reviews.

Save Big on Back-to-School Essentials With Levi’s End-of-Summer Sale
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 08.14.25 6:48PM EDT 
A group of students wearing Levi's clothing, sitting on a staircase.
Levi's

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.

Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.

You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.

Baggy Dad Women's Jeans
“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.

501® Original Fit Men's Jeans
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.

Trucker Jacket
90s Trucker Jacket
Tennis Star Explodes Over Photographer’s Mistake in Racket-Smashing U.S. Open Meltdown
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.25.25 8:26AM EDT 
Published 08.25.25 7:13AM EDT 
Daniil Medvedev breaks his racket after losing in five sets to Benjamin Bonzi of France
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Daniil Medvedev breaks his racket after losing in five sets to Benjamin Bonzi of France during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 24, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

A clash at the U.S. Open descended into chaos, sparked by a photographer causing an interruption in play, and culminating in Daniil Medvedev smashing his racket on a bench. The first round contest between the Russian, a former world’s best player, and unseeded Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi was stalled when a photographer absent-mindedly stumbled into the court, before trying to sneak into the press pit, backed by a soundtrack of outraged fans, all as Bonzi prepared to serve for match point. The photographer’s movement to capture the moments of what would have been a historic moment for the Frenchman came too early, and when Bonzi served a fault was given a do-over by the umpire due to the distraction. “Stop now, get off the court, please,” umpire Gregory Allensworth said over his microphone. “First serve because of a delay caused by an outside interference.” Medvedev then engaged in a heated exchange with Allensworth, demanding, “Are you a man? Are you a man? Why are you shaking? What’s wrong, huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.” He then continued to encourage booing from the crowd, reports the Daily Mail. When he eventually quietened them down, Bonzi double-faulted, handing Medvedev the game and then the set. Medvedev then won a clean sweep on the fourth, but Bonzi finally won out in the fifth, sparking scenes of world no. 13 Medvedev repeatedly smashing his racket and a career highlight for the winner.

Britney Spears Says Recent Marriage Was a ‘Fake Distraction’
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.25 10:05AM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pop singer Britney Spears got candid in an Instagram post about how her marriage to third husband Sam Asghari was a “fake distraction” after having no contact with her two sons. “We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years,” Spears said in the post, captioned alongside a photo of her bare back. “Its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it.” Spears, 43, met Asghari, 31, back in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, sparking dating rumors before making the relationship official in 2017. They tied the knot in 2022, but divorced in 2024. Spears also went on a tangent about her healing journey, stating “well I know im healing [because] im hungry again like a child or baby,” she said. The singer married her first husband, Jason Allen Alexander in 2004, but divorced the same year. Her marriage to her second husband, Kevin Federline, from 2004 to 2007 ended in a public custody battle over their two sons. Last year, Spears reunited with her 18-year-old son Jayden after years of estrangement, according to an insider source.

