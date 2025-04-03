Cheat Sheet
1
The Economist Slams ‘The Madness of King Donald’ With Scathing Takedown of Tariffs
RUINATION DAY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.03.25 2:29PM EDT 
Donald Trump
GREENVALE, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump dances after speaking during the FOX Nation's Patriot Awards at the Tilles Center on December 05, 2024 in Greenvale, New York. President-elect Trump was in attendance for the Patriot awards where he was the recipient of the “Patriot of the Year" award. According to Fox the annual awards “honor and recognize America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes." (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Economist has posted a scathing takedown of “The Madness of King Donald” in its latest cover feature, lambasting the president’s “Liberation Day” tariffs as “flat-out nonsense” and “utterly deluded.” On the same day that Trump flew to Florida for some R&R after his tariff policy caused the U.S. economy to tank, the publication heralded the moment as “America’s total abandonment of the world trading order and embrace of protectionism.” The administration’s “catalogue of foolishness” will hurt American consumers, reduce competition, and damage global trade, they argued, while taking swipes at Trump’s “pathetic” grasp of technicalities and lack of knowledge on the history of tariffs and their applications. The piece concludes that while Trump’s policies are reckless and based on “deluded” economic theories, the world can limit the fallout by pursuing deeper integration amongst themselves and cutting the U.S out of the picture—although they admit this will take time.“There is no avoiding the havoc Mr Trump has wrought, but that does not mean his foolishness is destined to triumph,” the magazine concluded.

Read it at The Economist

2

Original ‘Naked Gun’ Director Gives X-Rated Verdict on New Reboot

NOT IMPRESSED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.03.25 5:10PM EDT 
PACOIMA, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Writer/director David Zucker participates in the "Airplane" 30th Anniversary Reunion Press Conference to announce filming of 3 new 30 second commercials for Travel Wisconsin.com held at Air Hollywood in Pacioma on September 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
PACOIMA, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Writer/director David Zucker participates in the "Airplane" 30th Anniversary Reunion Press Conference to announce filming of 3 new 30 second commercials for Travel Wisconsin.com held at Air Hollywood in Pacioma on September 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

The scorned director of the original The Naked Gun, David Zucker, had choice words for the creators of a reboot that he was iced out of, based on a teaser trailer unveiled on Thursday, TMZ reported. The trailer for the ‘80s cop-spoof features Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the lead role. Zucker, whose credits include Airplane and the first Naked Gun, said he instantly regretted watching the trailer. Claiming that the remake did not seem as well made, Zucker said: “I never saw ‘Airplane 2’ because you can’t unsee that stuff. I’m not planning on seeing the ‘Naked Gun’ remake either. I regret having seen the trailer for it. It’s like watching ‘2 Girls 1 Cup.’ I can’t unsee it.” The director was referring to an infamous scat fetish pornographic film made in 2007. No one from Paramount Pictures reached out to him as a consultant on the new film. To make things worse, his partners Pat Proft and Mike McManus reportedly submitted a script for a reboot to the studio back in 2018, but nothing ever came out of it.

Read it at TMZ

3
‘Friends’ Star Reveals What He Hated About the Hit Series
I WON’T BE THERE FOR YOU
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 04.03.25 3:54PM EDT 

David Schwimmer wasn’t always the biggest fan of the Friends theme song. Speaking to comedians Matt Lucas and David Walliams on their joint podcast this week, Schwimmer revealed that there was “quite a while” where hearing The Rembrandts track put him on edge. “I’ll be really honest, there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really… ” he shared, struggling to describe the exact feeling. “I just had that reaction. I mean, I just had heard it so many times,” he continued. “Any time you’d go on a show or a talk show or an interview, that would be your intro song,” Schwimmer, who played Ross on the legendary sitcom, explained. “So I just didn’t have the greatest response to it.” Though Schwimmer was happy to put Friends behind him after its end, he disclosed that his relationship with the show changed once his daughter, Cleo, started watching it. “I’d be making breakfast or whatever and I’d hear my kid’s laughter. My whole relationship to that song and to the show changed,” the actor said.

Read it at Variety

4
Kylie Kelce Roasts Herself for New Baby’s Name
WHAT’S IN A NAME
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.03.25 4:23PM EDT 
Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce
Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce and former NFL player Jason Kelce had a tough time finding a name for their fourth daughter. In her recorded postpartum episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast on Tuesday, that premiered on Thursday, the 33-year-old welcomed her two-day-old baby girl. As she held the newborn in her arms, she divulged her birth story, tips for new mothers, and speculation around her daughter’s name — Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce. The Kelce couple already share daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, who were all given gender neutral names. Kylie Kelce noted that her newest baby girl’s name doesn’t have two Ts in it. “If we don’t have two Ts, it’s okay, and she’s still one of us,” Kelce quipped as she shared that they didn’t have a name for their daughter for the first 24 hours of her life. “We had an idea. We had discussed names with anyone that we could trust to not share names, and we didn’t go with a single option that we had been discussing,” Kylie said, laughing. “It was gonna be a very, like, Phoebe from Friends moment of like, ‘Oh, you named her Baby Girl.‘” She added that they only had the baby’s middle name ready— Anne. “It’s the most generic middle name you could possibly have,” she said, adding, “I love that I’m just roasting myself.” As it turns out, the wait was well worth it, as “She’s very much a Finn. Like, she’s a cute, little Finn.”

Read it at YouTube

5
‘Matrix’ Star Reveals He Was Snubbed for Fourth Movie
HARD PILL TO SWALLOW
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.03.25 3:58PM EDT 

Laurence Fishburne revealed on The View Thursday that he had wanted to reprise his iconic role as Morpheus in the fourth Matrix movie, but was turned down. “I offered my services to the fourth Matrix, and they didn’t respond well," Fishburne told The View panel. In an interview with New York Magazine in 2020, Fishburne stated that he had simply “not been invited” to return for the fourth movie. But on Thursday, he divulged “the truth,” saying how he had initially approached the filmmakers with the proposition to play Morpheus. “So hey, it’s not like I didn’t say, ‘Oh, I’d like to offer my services.’ I did,” he said. “And for whatever reason, that didn’t happen.” When The View co-host Sara Haines asked Fishburne if he would consider returning for a fifth movie, the actor said that “it depends on the circumstances, who was involved, how well the script has been written, if they offer me [a part].” The Matrix Resurrections was the 2021 sequel to the Matrix trilogy and the fourth film in the $1 billion franchise. It saw the return of original cast members like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, with Fishburne notably missing. Instead, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was cast to play a version of Morpheus. Fishburne appeared on The View as part of a promotional run for his upcoming movie, The Amateur.

Read it at People

6
‘Contagion’ Director Teases ‘Terrifying’ Post-COVID Sequel
OH NO
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 04.03.25 3:07PM EDT 
Published 04.03.25 3:06PM EDT 
Jude Law in Contagion in 2011.
Jude Law in Contagion in 2011. Warner Bros.

Steven Soderbergh is considering a sequel to his 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion, and he has some “terrifying ideas.” The Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow starrer about a highly contagious terminal sickness that sparks a societal collapse eerily predicted a lot of the events of the initial U.S. COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, and the film enjoyed a huge amount of renewed interest at the time. Five years later, Soderbergh said, he’s been mulling a follow-up. “There would have to be, I think, a plot that doesn’t feel predictable,” he said on the One Decision podcast, revealing he’d talked over potential scenarios with pandemic experts. “I don’t want to torture people,” he explained. “There are scenarios that you could come up with that I would categorize as irresponsible. You know, that I would go, ‘That’s a big idea, but I’m not sure I want to put that idea out there, frankly.’ I do think about that.” His biggest concern with moving forward with the project, however, is the “potential consequences” of wading into the COVID discourse: “I don’t want to be noise. And noise to me is just things that are insincere, ultimately. If not downright cynical.”

Read it at The Guardian

7
Economist Says Trump Tariffs Will Kill Tiny African Nation
MERCILESS
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.03.25 3:47PM EDT 
Workers have lunch on the street near the Afri-Expo Textile Factory in Maseru, Lesotho on March 19, 2025.
Workers have lunch on the street near the Afri-Expo Textile Factory in Maseru, Lesotho on March 19, 2025. ROBERTA CIUCCIO/ROBERTA CIUCCIO/AFP via Getty Images)

According to an economic analyst, the 50 percent reciprocal trade tariff President Donald Trump imposed on Lesotho will kill the tiny southern African kingdom that he ridiculed last month, NBC reported. It was the highest levy imposed by Trump in his merciless new string of tariffs on global trading partners on Wednesday. Lesotho, which in March Trump described as a country “nobody has ever heard of,” is one of the world’s poorest nations with a gross domestic product (GDP) of just a little more than $2 billion. It has a sizable trade surplus with the U.S., mostly diamonds and textiles like Levi’s jeans. In fact, its exports to the U.S. totaled $237 million in 2024, accounting for more than 10 percent of its GDP. The 40,000 workers in the textile sector in Lesotho accounted for about 90 percent of manufacturing employment and exports. “Then you are having retailers who are selling food. And then you have residential property owners who are renting houses for the workers. So this means if the closure of factories were to happen, the industry is going to die and there will be multiplier effects,” Lesotho Private Sector Foundation CEO Thabo Qhesi said, NBC reported. “So Lesotho will be dead, so to say.”

Read it at NBC

8
Michelle Williams Has Secretly Welcomed Her Fourth Child
BABY BOOM
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.03.25 1:22PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: (L-R) Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend FX's "Dying For Sex" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on April 02, 2025 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: (L-R) Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams attend FX's "Dying For Sex" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on April 02, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Michelle Williams and her director husband Thomas Kail quietly welcomed their third child together, People reported. This is the 44-year-old actress’s fourth baby, as she shares a daughter, Matilda, 18, with the late Heath Ledger. She has a four-year-old son, Hart, and another baby she welcomed in 2022 with Kail. Williams and Kail’s family of six was spotted near their New York neighborhood as they celebrated the baby’s birth via surrogate about six weeks ago, according to a source. “They couldn’t be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings,” the source told People. Williams is already attracting awards buzz for her role in the limited series Dying for Sex, set to launch on Hulu on Friday. This follows her brief working hiatus following the release of her last movie, The Fabelmans, in 2022. In Jan. 2023, Williams told Entertainment Weekly how she balanced working on The Fabelmans right after she gave birth to her third child. “My heart obviously belongs to my children; they tug at it the most,” she said. ”But I really want to be able to have both. And I think that it requires deep thought and learning and the support of other women to figure out how to get through it.”

Read it at People

9
American Tourist Arrested After Leaving Can of Coke for Dangerous Isolated Tribe
STAY AWAY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.03.25 12:31PM EDT 
NORTH SENTINAL ISLAND, INDIA -- APRIL 11, 2024: Maxar closeup satellite imagery of North Sentinel Island, which is one of the Andaman Islands, an Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal. The island is a protected area of India. It is home to the Sentinelese, an indigenous tribe in voluntary isolation. Please use: Satellite image (c) 2024 Maxar Technologies.
Maxar/DigitalGlobe/Getty Images

An American tourist has been arrested after visiting an off-limits island that’s home to a dangerous tribe who killed another U.S. citizen in 2018. Ukrainian-American Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, was snared by cops upon returning from North Sentinel Island, one of the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean. He failed to find its indigenous people—who shot and killed 26-year-old missionary John Chau almost six and a half years ago—but he left a can of Coke and a coconut on the shore. While Chau was hit with an arrow while wading towards the island, Viktorovych achieved the rare feat of actually stepping foot on it—and, luckily for him, did not encounter the local Sentinelese people. Pronob Sircar, a Tribal Welfare Officer, lodged a complaint with police after Viktorovych was spotted by fishermen upon return from his March 29 visit. He told British tabloid The Sun: “He explained that he is crazy and likes adventures. I think he was inspired by John Chau. Sentinelese are a very isolated and mysterious tribe and that has encouraged him to go there and capture them.” Viktorovych sailed across a 25-mile strait in a dinghy fitted with a motor at a local workshop. His trip was meticulously planned, authorities said.

10
Guess What Country Trump Left Off His List of Tariffs
GONE MISSING
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 10:20PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 10:18PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Osaka Summit 2019, in Osaka, Japan. Mikhail Svetlov/Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

President Donald Trump held up a massive board on Wednesday that listed new tariffs he was imposing on each country—but a big one was noticeably absent. Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to point out that Russia was not part of about 60 countries the Trump administration deemed the “worst offenders” in trade policy, along with Canada and Mexico. Trump announced a baseline tariff of 10 percent on all imports but added levies as high as 49 percent on countries he accused of having unfair trade practices with the U.S. “For nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers, and other forms of cheating,” he said in a White House ceremony. “And because we are being very kind ... We will charge them approximately half of what they charge us.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that Russia was not listed because U.S. sanctions already “preclude any meaningful trade.” Still, the U.S. trades more with Russia than with some of the other countries on the list, like Mauritius or Brunei. Another White House official told NOTUS that Canada and Mexico were absent from the list because there was no further update to the existing tariffs slapped on them.

Read it at Axios

