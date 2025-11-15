Original ‘Real Housewife’ Returns to Show After 6 Years
OG RHOC
Vicki Gunvalson, an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, is making a return to the show. Andy Cohen made the announcement during the filming of “The Bravos” award show during BravoCon in Las Vegas. “Vicki, would you join us as a housewife for Season 20?” Cohen, 57, asked her on stage, presenting Gulvason, 63, with an orange. The former Real Housewives star enthusiastically replied “Yes!” The deal is not yet finalized and is open to negotiations, according to Deadline. Before The Real Housewives expanded to cities such as New York City, Atlanta and Dubai, it started in Orange County in 2006. Gunvalson won Bravo’s Wifetime Achievement Award at The Bravos in 2023. Her win lead many fans to believe that signaled the end of her appearances on the show, which she starred in for 14 seasons. “I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gulvason wrote on Instagram about her departure back in January 2020.