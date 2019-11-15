BOOKED
Police Arrest 5 Suspects in Connection With Halloween Airbnb Shooting in California
Police have arrested five men in connection with the Halloween shooting at an Airbnb in Orinda, California, that left five people dead. Lebraun Tyree Wallace, Jaquez Deshawn Sweeney, Jason Iles, and Shamron Joshua Mitchell, were booked on suspicion of murder and conspiracy. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Devin Isiah Williamson was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime. In a press release Thursday announcing the arrests, Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston also revealed that “evidence shows two of the deceased persons inside the house were themselves armed, which may have played a role in this tragedy.” Gunfire erupted inside the rented home on Halloween night, where an estimated 100 people were partying. Police have yet to announce what they believe led up to the shooting, or if they think certain victims were targeted at the party. Airbnb has pledged to pay for the funerals of the victims, and said they will be banning party houses.