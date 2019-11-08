STILL GETTING SUED
Airbnb Pledges to Pay for Funerals of Orinda Shooting Victims
Airbnb has pledged to cover the costs of funerals for the five victims of the Orinda, California, shooting at one of its properties after one of the victims’ families accused the company of doing nothing to support them. Five people were killed in the shooting at a Halloween party in an Airbnb rental last Thursday. Jesse Danoff, a lawyer representing the family of victim Raymon Hill Jr., issued a statement Thursday saying his law firm “wants the public to know that in no way has Airbnb done anything to support the family of Mr. Hill.” The lawyer added that the family asked Airbnb to cover funeral expenses but got no response. Shortly after that statement was released, Airbnb called Danoff to apologize and offer the funds, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Despite the offer, Danoff said his firm will sue Airbnb for negligence that caused “a grave and serious risk to life.”