Orlando Bloom Posts About ‘Loneliness’ and ‘Darkness’ After Split From Katy Perry

The deputy head of the Russian Navy has been killed during a Ukrainian assault in Russia’s Kursk region, state officials confirmed on Thursday. Major General Mikhail Gudkov, who formerly led a marine brigade fighting against Ukraine, was killed Wednesday “during combat work” in a border district of Russia’s Kursk region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said. Gudkov was appointed to his position in March this year, according to Russia’s TASS state-owned news agency. At least 10 other top Russian commanders have died in battle or have been assassinated by Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The news of Gudkov’s death comes as the Pentagon abruptly announced it would be halting arms shipments to Ukraine this week, in a move which caught Kyiv and even some of President Trump’s allies by surprise, according to Politico. The outlet reported that the decision came after a review of U.S. weapons stockpiles found that some supplies were running low. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to discuss the matter during a phone call with Trump on Friday, Bloomberg reported.
At least four people have died and 14 others have been hospitalized following a deadly drive-by shooting in Chicago, police have confirmed. Three of those injured are currently in critical condition. The shooting took place late on Wednesday evening outside a restaurant in the city’s River North neighborhood which was hosting an album release party for local female rapper Mello Buckzz. Chaos erupted when someone sitting in a nearby vehicle opened fire on a crowd standing outside before quickly driving away. Nobody has yet been arrested in connection with the attack, which targeted 13 women and five men aged between 21-32. Two men and two women were among those killed in the attack. Sources told NBC that Mello’s boyfriend and best friend were among those killed in the shooting after sustaining wounds to the chest and head. Three women in critical condition received gunshot wounds to the mouth, leg, and back, while another woman was shot multiple times in various parts of her body. Police are still searching for a suspect.
Kentucky is in the throes of a measles outbreak. Health officials in the state have confirmed that an outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory virus has spread to Fayette County after beginning in Woodfood County. There are currently five active measles cases in Kentucky, four of which are connected to the same outbreak. The cases come as the United States deals with the largest outbreak of measles since the virus was declared eliminated in 2000. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,267 confirmed measles cases this year—although Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr is still spewing anti-vaccine rhetoric, including the false claim that the MMR jab used to prevent measles is made from “aborted fetuses.” Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, a runny nose, and rashes. While severe cases are rare, measles can lead to swelling of the brain and even death. The disease can be particularly severe in infants, pregnant women, and in those with weakened immune systems. Aside from the Kentucky outbreak, there are currently 1,169 cases of measles in Alberta, Canada, and 2,810 cases in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. This year, two children in West Texas and an adult in New Mexico have died of measles. They were all unvaccinated.
A congressional intern working for Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) has died after a shooting in Washington, D.C. Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was shot along with two other people on Monday night, all seemingly innocent bystanders caught in a hail of bullets fired by multiple people, reported The Washington Post. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tarpinian-Jachym, who was majoring in finance with a minor in political science at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, was found unconscious at the scene and later pronounced dead at hospital. Two other victims, an adult female and a 16-year-old boy, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. “I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Rep. Estes said in a statement. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country.” Police are still searching for the suspects in connection to the shooting, and are offering $25,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Orlando Bloom Posts About ‘Loneliness’ and ‘Darkness’ After Split From Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom shared social media posts from a psychiatrist about “loneliness,” “darkness,” and “sadness” in the wake of his recent split with pop star Katy Perry. The pair went their separate ways on June 26, as revealed by People. Bloom, who played Legolas in The Lord of the Rings, is apparently feeling reflective, re-sharing quotes by Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist Carl Jung, on Instagram. “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself,” one quote, shared originally by @sapienkind, reads. The pair met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and started dating before splitting in 2017. They got back together and got engaged in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic derailed their planned wedding in Japan in 2020. “Orlando had planned this for a while,” a source told People at the time. “He wanted it all to be special.” The same year, in August, the pair had a baby girl, Daisy Dove.
The House has made history after holding the longest ever congressional vote as Republicans scrambled to advance Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful” bill. Lawmakers spent over seven hours locked in negotiations over a procedural vote—a step that determines how the House will consider a bill before moving to debate and a final vote. The previous record was set in November 2021, when the House took seven hours and six minutes on a vote related to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act. The current House broke that record at 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday and extended it by another 15 minutes before finally ending the vote, according to Axios. The marathon session underscored the chaos surrounding efforts to pass Trump’s spending bill. Five Republican lawmakers initially voted “no” on the rule, while eight others withheld their votes, sparking hours of tense negotiations and pressure from Trump. In the end, all but one of the potential GOP holdouts flipped, allowing the measure to advance in a narrow 219-213 vote, setting up the bill for further debate and a final showdown in the House later on Thursday.
An unmanned narco drone sub equipped with a Starlink antenna has been seized by the Colombian Navy. The semisubmersible was not loaded with drugs, but authorities and Western officials in the South American country believe it was a trial run by a feared drug cartel. The vessel was intercepted off Colombia’s Caribbean coast, near Santa Marta, equipped with a Starlink satellite dish from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. “It was being tested and was empty,” the navy told AFP on Wednesday. They attributed the operation to the Gulf Clan drug trafficking organization, adding that the vessel could have carried 1.5 tons of cocaine. This is not the first time Starlink terminals have been used for clandestine illegal operations. In November last year, Indian authorities busted an unmanned vessel loaded with $4.25 billion worth of meth which was being remotely steered using the service, in the remote Andaman and Nicobar islands. The Musk-created panels harness low-orbit satellites to provide connectivity in far-flung internet dark zones.
When in doubt, blame Joe Biden. That’s a move straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook, but even his voters aren’t buying it, according to a new poll. The Wall Street Journal commissioned YouGov to gather data between June 17 and 20. The results indicated that 46 percent of Trump voters are likely to admit that he is more responsible for the current state of the economy than Joe Biden, with only 34 percent still pointing the finger at the former president. Tellingly, Trump voters had been more likely to blame Biden before last month. In April, just after the 100-day mark of his second term, Trump tried to abate criticism for the state of the stock market by blaming “Biden overhang.” Writing on Truth Social, he said: “This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s.” The message came as the stock market gyrated wildly in response to the president’s controversial “Liberation Day” tariffs, enacted in early April. “I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers,” he added. Days later, on NBC’s Meet the Press, Trump said the good parts of the U.S. economy were the “Trump economy,” and the bad parts were the “Biden economy.”
Rescuers are searching for 30 missing people after a ferry sank off the coast of Bali late Wednesday, leaving at least four dead. The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew when it capsized about 30 minutes after departing Ketapang Port in East Java for Bali’s Gilimanuk port, authorities said. By Thursday afternoon, 31 people had been rescued in a search operation involving local fishermen and a helicopter, although the search was hampered overnight by darkness and strong waves. “For today’s search we are focusing on searching on the water, as the initial victims were found in the water between the location of the accident toward Gilimanuk port,” Surabaya Search and Rescue said in a statement on Thursday morning. Four deaths have been confirmed so far. Many of those rescued from the wreckage were unconscious and had been floating in the choppy waters for hours, with some survivors reporting clinging to life jackets and other passengers for buoyancy as they floated helplessly in the water. Survivors believe the tragedy was caused by a leak in the ferry’s engine room.
Seven people have been reported missing following a massive explosion at a fireworks warehouse in California on Wednesday which forced the entire area to evacuate. Two people received medical attention after being injured in the blast, which saw the factory in Esparto, Yolo County, erupt in a huge fireball and set off scores of fireworks. The cause of both the fire and explosion is still under investigation. “The fire will take time to cool, and once it does, explosive experts must safely enter the site to assess and secure the area,” Yolo Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday. Syanna Ruiz, 18, told local media her boyfriend Jesus Ramos and his two brothers were among those missing. The explosion had occurred on Ramos’ first day working in the warehouse. “They were all three incredible men who had so much coming for them, that had so much coming their way,” Ruiz said. “I’m just praying to God that some way, somehow, they’re OK.” The facility was owned by Blackstar Fireworks, which is listed as an “active pyrotechnic license holder,” Cal Fire reported on Wednesday. The governor’s office reported that arson and bomb investigation teams have been deployed to the scene and are on standby.