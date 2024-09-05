Orlando Bloom’s Sly Response to Katy Perry’s X-Rated Promise

After Katy Perry announced to the world in a new interview that she doles out sexual favors to fiancé Orlando Bloom whenever he does household chores, Bloom expressed his appreciation on Instagram.

Bloom responded to her reveal with a comment on Perry’s Instagram post celebrating the interview, where he cheekily wrote, “I’ve cleaned the whole house.”

Perry joined the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this week and talked to host Alex Cooper about her “love language,” which she described as taking some of the household duties off her plate. Perry has been engaged to Bloom since 2019 and they have a three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, together.

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--- sucked,” Perry told Cooper. “I mean like literally. That is my love language.” Based on Bloom’s Instagram response, he plans to keep delivering on his end of the bargain.

Even though the couple seems to be thriving now, they had previously separated for a year. Perry opened up about what led to the split at the time. “We weren’t really in it from day one,” Perry began, “I was fresh out of a relationship and I was just like ‘I can’t do this anymore.’” Ultimately, she said “it was a tough year” until she got the “tools and spoke the same language as Bloom,” which helped them reconnect and move forward.

Perry also shared what her standards are for a partner, doubling down on how much she appreciates someone who will help with the household load, and how she shows that appreciation. “I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari,” she said. “Just do the f---ing dishes. I will suck your d---! It’s that easy.”