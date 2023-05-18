Orlando Digital Traffic Sign Blasts Vile Message to ‘Kill All Gays’
‘TAMPERED’
An Orlando digital traffic sign “appeared to be tampered with” when it flashed “KILL ALL GAYS” in bright orange on Wednesday morning, the Orlando Police Department said. Cops received a report of the suspicious sign roughly around 4 a.m., the Orlando Sentinel reported, and authorities are investigating the homophobic threat. Outside for the last four days, the sign was meant to alert drivers of potential delays due to a 5K fun run planned for the weekend, a spokesperson for the City of Orlando told FOX 35. The message and sign have since been taken down. “Hate has no place in Orlando and this disgusting display is not who we are as a community,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement. “To Orlando’s LGBTQ+ residents and visitors: you are respected and valued here. And we won’t be deterred in our efforts to ensure that our city is inclusive for all.”