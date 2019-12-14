Orlando Jones Says He Was Fired From ‘American Gods,’ Blames Showrunner
American Gods actor Orlando Jones said Saturday he was fired from the show in September, and without naming him, blasted showrunner Charles “Chic” Eglee for the move in a video he posted on Twitter. “The new Season 3 showrunner is Connecticut born and Yale-educated, so he’s very smart, and he thinks that Mr. Nancy’s angry, get shit done is the wrong message for black America,” Jones said. “That’s right, this white man sits in that decision-making chair and I’m sure he has many black BFFs that are his advisers and made it clear to him that if they did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy, he’d start a Denmark Vesey uprising in the country.”
In another tweet, Jones tagged Gabrielle Union, Nick Cannon, Heidi Klum and Mel B, who have voiced concerns with production company Fremantle. “Fremantle is a nightmare. They treated you like a 2nd class citizen for doing your job well,” he said in the tweet. “Stay tuned. More to come.” Union, who recently was fired from Fremantle’s America’s Got Talent, responded to his message, writing, “Let’s chat my friend.” NBC is investigating Union’s allegations that she faced excessive on-set criticism of her physical appearance, including that she received notes about her hairstyles being “too black” for the audience.