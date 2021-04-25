Orlando Magic Coach Steve Clifford Tests Positive for COVID-19
BENCHED
Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford tested positive for the coronavirus and will hand the reins over to assistant coach Tyrone Corbin for “multiple” games, according to the Associated Press. Clifford first tested positive Thursday night, then tested negative twice on Friday. However, a test on Saturday afternoon came back positive, followed by a subsequent test that confirmed Clifford’s infection. There is no date set for Clifford’s return, but others have been out for at least 10 days before being cleared to return under the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. “It’s been a tough year,” Clifford told the AP. “But you have to evaluate things, you have to self-reflect, and this is not easy for guys either. The easy thing to do for me as a head coach is say, ‘Oh, woe is me.’ But our guys are trying hard... I want them to get the most out of this last 13 games as they can.” While coaching the Charlotte Hornets during the 2017-18 season, Clifford missed 21 games due to severe headaches caused by chronic sleep deprivation.