Orlando Man Threatens to Kill Disney World Employee Over Mask Rule
CHILL OUT
An Orlando man has been charged with misdemeanor battery after striking a security guard at Disney World on the head and threatening to kill him due to a discrepancy over face masks. Enrico Toro and his family arrived at the theme park wearing masks that a security guard deemed as “improper.” The family left and came back with one child still wearing a mask that apparently went against Disney’s guidelines so they were denied entry again. Court records indicate that Toro then became “irate,” cursing and threatening the guard by saying he knew where the guard lived. “Call the police. They will have to shoot me to leave,” he allegedly said. His wife eventually convinced him to leave. Toro denied what happened and claimed the security guard argued and swore at him, but three witnesses said that they saw otherwise.