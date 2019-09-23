CHEAT SHEET
Orlando School Officer Suspended After Arresting 6-Year-Old for Throwing Tantrum
The Orlando Police Department has suspended an elementary school resource officer who arrested 6-year-old Kaia Rolle for throwing a tantrum at school last week, according to CNN. Last Thursday, the girl’s grandmother Meralyn Kirkland told CNN that the Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy called her to say Kaia had kicked someone and was being charged with battery. The police department say there is no record of her being processed but that the situation was not handled properly as the arrest of any person under the age of 12 requires the approval of a watch commander, which was not obtained. The officer had also arrested an 8-year-old in a separate incident who was processed through a Juvenile Assessment Center without the approval of a watch commander.