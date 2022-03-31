This Bio-Shield Cream Is A Game Changer For Those of Us With Dry Skin—Here’s Why

As someone with incredibly dry skin, having hydrating and moisturizing skincare products in my lineup is a must-have at all times. When it comes to my face, I’m always on the hunt to find high-quality and effective skincare products that not only actually work and do what they promise to do, but that are also free from harsh and potentially drying ingredients— and that’s where Orpheus skincare comes in. I discovered the brand last year and since then, my skin has never looked better. If you know me, I’m not one to constantly switch up products so when I find one I like, I stick with it for a while. With that said, that has been the case with Orpheus’ Resurrection Bio-Shield Cream and I want to share this greatness in a bottle with the world.

Never heard of Orpheus before? Well, what sets them apart from other premium skincare brands on the market is the brand's formulation. All of its products are derived from botanical ingredients and plant extracts that have been shown to provide exceptional results for the skin. For the Bio-Shield Cream in particular, the key to the product is Orpheus’ Flower Cell Peptide Complex made from three concentrated bioactive: Resurrection flower extract, Bengal flower stem cells, Nicotiana flower tri-peptides.

This complex has been clinically proven to repair DNA genes, boost collagen production, and improve skin elasticity. Now, enough of the technical talk. Let’s get on to the real reason you’re reading this—the review.

