Handyman Arrested in Murder of Mom Left in Hockey Bag in Queens

Police early Thursday arrested 44-year-old handyman David Bonola for the murder of Orsolya Gaal, who was stabbed almost 60 times last weekend in a savage slaying that horrified a normally safe Forest Hills, Queens, community, a senior NYPD supervisor confirmed to The Daily Beast.

Prior to the murder, her Facebook page had presented a vision of a serene and happy New York existence with a family that included a husband and two sons.

Bonola faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a weapon, and criminal tampering. Cops say Gaal admitted him to her house around midnight last Saturday, and they got into an argument. They believe the assault started on the first floor and that Bonola placed her body in a hockey bag in the basement before walking to body to the edge of Forest Park and then toward his residence in South Ozone Park.

Police believe he was brought into the home through the back door, and that he ultimately stabbed Gaal 59 times.

Prior to the arrest, Gaal’s friends told The Daily Beast that they could rest until cops solved the murder. “I’m still in disbelief,” said one pal, who asked to remain anonymous. She said that members of Gaal’s circle were “all talking, trying to make sense of everything that’s happening and trying to learn about what happened to her so we can get some closure so we can start the grieving process.”

“What is there to say,” the friend added. “It’s a horrific loss. I don’t think anybody deserves what happened to her.”

The person described Gaal as a “fantastic mother” to her two teenage sons, one of whom was out of town with their father at the time of the crime; the other was upstairs in the house, and was briefly detained by police before quickly being dropped as a potential suspect.

“Everything she did was for her children, and she was always the extra mom, always hosting the parties, going above and beyond with doing things for and with the children,” the friend said. “My heart is just breaking for the loss that these kids are going to experience without her being around anymore.”

She said Gaal was “extremely confident” and fearless, often with friends but unafraid to go out on her own, to visit a bar, play or show if she couldn’t find someone to accompany her. Police previously told The Daily Beast they were told Gaal had attended the opera on the night of her killing, though they were only able to place her in the general vicinity of Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Gaal was also known to take walks late at night to relieve stress during the COVID lockdowns in 2020, the year her husband reported her missing after a midnight walk.

“Forest Hills can be a very close community because there’s multiple generations that have lived in these homes, but we had moved to the area and she was very open and friendly and welcoming,” the friend added. “It was just really refreshing and appreciated. It says a lot about a person that they’re able to get over themselves and be like that.

“You didn’t need to prove yourself with her … she was just a really nice person.”