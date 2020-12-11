Bin Laden’s ‘Spin Doctor’ Back in U.K. After NY Judge Deems Him Too Obese for Prison
BACK HOME
Adel Abdel Bary has been spotted back in the United Kingdom after he was released early from a New Jersey prison. Often referred to as Osama Bin Laden’s right-hand man and spin doctor after he set up an Al-Qaeda media office in London in the 1990s, Bary was serving time for the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa that killed more than 200 people. He was due to be released next October, but a Manhattan judge determined it wasn’t safe for him to ride out the pandemic in prison because of his obesity and advanced age. Even prosecutors agreed that, at 230 pounds, Bary was too heavy to remain imprisoned under the circumstances.
Bary was allowed to return to the U.K. to be reunited with his wife. His son is the London rapper-turned-ISIS-member Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary. Edith Bartley, the sister of one of Bary’s bombing victims, said: “Just serving a sentence doesn’t mean that a person has been rehabilitated, doesn’t mean that their core thinking has changed. This is a person who can still do harm in the world.”