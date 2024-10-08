Online Posts Get Osama Bin Laden’s Son Banned From France
ALWAYS A TWEET
One of Osama Bin Laden’s children has been banned from entering France over social media posts that allegedly glorified terrorism, the country’s interior minister announced Tuesday. Omar Bin Laden, a son of the al Qaeda terrorist behind the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the U.S., had been ordered to leave the country where he had reportedly been living with a British wife and working as an artist for several years. After leaving the country last October, the 43-year-old’s residency permit was revoked and he was slapped with a two-year ban on returning to France. In a statement Tuesday, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Bin Laden is now unable “to return to France for any reason whatsoever.” He added that Bin Laden had “posted comments on his social networks in 2023 that were an apology for terrorism.” A previous French media report claimed an account in Bin Laden’s name praised his father’s memory on the 12th anniversary of his death last year. Bin Laden said at the time the allegations against him came from “false information,” according to the report.