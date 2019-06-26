CHEAT SHEET
Trump ‘Rejection’ Policy Blamed for Delaying Asylum Claim by Drowned Man and Daughter
A photo of a man and his 23-month-old daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande while trying to enter the U.S. has shocked the world. Some are blaming the Trump administration’s “metering” policy, which has reduced the number of migrants allowed to request asylum at some ports of entry. Julia Le Duc, the photographer who captured the image of the pair, wrote in Mexican newspaper La Jornada that Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter, Valeria, attempted to cross in desperation after months in a camp near the border waiting to be allowed to present themselves to U.S. authorities and request asylum. “Very regrettable that this would happen,” said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. “We have always denounced that as there is more rejection in the United States, there are people who lose their lives.” Ramírez reportedly made it across with his daughter and set her on U.S. bank but, when he returned for his wife, Valeria jumped back into the water. He managed to grab his daughter but then they were swept away by the tide.