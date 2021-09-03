Oscar De La Hoya Cancels Boxing Comeback After Being Hospitalized With COVID
DELTA STRIKES
Boxing star Oscar De La Hoya will miss his scheduled comeback next weekend after being hospitalized for COVID-19. “Despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend,” he tweeted Friday. “Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support.” De La Hoya was scheduled to fight boxer Vitor Belfort in Los Angeles on Sept. 11, marking a return to the ring after 13 years. After a successful 16-year career, his last fight was in December 2008 with a loss to Manny Pacquiao. “I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up,” he wrote. “God bless everyone and stay safe.”