Oscar De La Hoya Cancels Boxing Comeback After Being Hospitalized With COVID

    Boxing star Oscar De La Hoya will miss his scheduled comeback next weekend after being hospitalized for COVID-19. “Despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend,” he tweeted Friday. “Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support.” De La Hoya was scheduled to fight boxer Vitor Belfort in Los Angeles on Sept. 11, marking a return to the ring after 13 years. After a successful 16-year career, his last fight was in December 2008 with a loss to Manny Pacquiao. “I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up,” he wrote. “God bless everyone and stay safe.”